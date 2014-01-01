Akihito greets for likely last time New Year well-wishers

Japan's Emperor Akihito delivered his traditional New Year address Monday with tens of thousands of people flocking to the Imperial Palace for what could be his last such appearance after he expressed his desire to abdicate.



It was his first New Year message since he announced in August that his advancing age and weakening health mean he may no longer be able to carry out his duties, setting the stage for Japan to prepare for an historic abdication.



The Imperial Palace said some 58,600 people attended his address in fine weather, many waving small Japanese flags and shouting "Banzai" or "Long live."



"At the start of this year, I wish for happiness and tranquility of people in the world and our country," the emperor said in a televised address from a glass-covered balcony at the palace



Deliberations over his retirement wish are under way in an advisory panel set up by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in September to study a possible legal mechanism for a royal departure, which currently does not exist.



Any eventual move by Akihito to step down, which would see him replaced by his eldest son Crown Prince Naruhito, appears to have wide support, according to recent opinion polls.



Akihito has had surgery for prostate cancer and heart problems, both of which he alluded to in his August announcement.



Speculation about Akihito's future emerged last year with reports he had told confidantes that he would like to step down in a few years, in what would be the first abdication from the Chrysanthemum Throne in two centuries.





