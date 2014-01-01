Deal for tallest twin towers

China’s comparative advantages in Cambodia

A top representative of Chinese business in Cambodia said he is more than happy to see a deal signed for what will become the world's tallest twin towers in the Southeast Asian country's capital of Phnom Penh.



The contract for constructing the towers, which will exceed the height of the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, was signed on Saturday in Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Gao Hua, president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, said that Chinese companies are world leaders in terms of quality and cost control.



"This will give the property owner buildings of higher quality and lower cost with a shorter construction time, which means the owner will have more time to use the property," Gao told the Global Times on Monday.



The Wuhan-based Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co signed the $2.7 billion contract with its Cambodian partner, Thai Boon Roong (TBR) Group and Macao-based Sun Kian Ip Holding Co, according to Xinhua.



The towers, called the TBR Twin Tower World Trade Center, are designed to be 560 meters tall, which would be 108 meters taller than Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, currently the world's tallest twin towers. They will be built along the Mekong River in Phnom Penh.



Chinese companies also have immense advantages in the support work, such as equipment, accessories and installation, that is associated with the construction of a major project, Gao said.



For Wuchang Shipbuilding, which specializes in making steel structures, it is the company's first deal among the countries and regions that have joined China's One Belt and One Road initiative, Hubei Daily reported on Sunday.



Under the agreement, Wuchang Shipbuilding will undertake the construction along with Sino Great Wall Engineering Co.



Sino Great Wall Co, parent company of Sino Great Wall Engineering Co, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that the signing of the deal should have a positive impact of the company's performance in the next few years.



The twin towers will have 133 floors and are expected to take 60 months to complete.



China ranked first among foreign investors in Cambodia in 2015, with investment of $865 million, and the two countries have a goal to lift bilateral trade to $5 billion in 2017, according to media reports.

