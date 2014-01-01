Manufacturing activity expands for fifth month in December in sign of stability

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China came in at 51.4 in December, lower than 51.7 in November but remaining above the 50-point expansion-contraction line for a fifth straight month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Sunday.



It was the second-highest monthly reading for 2016.



A housing boom in the second half of 2016 and a government spending spree on infrastructure helped boost prices for commodities from cement to steel, giving the manufacturing sector a much-needed lift.



Despite the slight decline in December, the latest data reaffirmed the momentum for a stabilizing Chinese economy, said Zhang Liqun, a researcher with the Development Research Center under the State Council.



The sub-index for production was 53.3, lower than 53.9 in November. The sub-index for new orders stayed at 53.2, same level as the previous month, which was the highest point this year.



The sub-index for new export and import orders stayed above the boom-bust line of 50 for a second month, according to the NBS.



On a quarterly basis, the manufacturing PMI had been rising steadily, from less than 50 in the first quarter to the second and third quarters' slightly above 50 reading, and to more than 51 for the fourth quarter.



The PMI for the whole year averaged 50.3, compared with 49.9 for 2015.



Chen Zhongtao, an analyst at the China Logistics Information Center, said positive factors had added up in China's economic activity, including increasing demand, rising prices, better performances by companies, restructuring and a good job market.





