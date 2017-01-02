Chinese premier extends condolences to Turkish PM over terror attack in Istanbul

In the message, Li mourned the victims of the attack and expressed sincere condolences to the Turkish prime minister, the families of the victims and those injured.



A gunman stormed into Istanbul's Reina nightclub early Sunday morning and shot at hundreds of people gathering there for New Year's celebrations, leaving at least 39 killed and over 60 injured. Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin described the shooting spree as an act of terrorism.

