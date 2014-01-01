Central bank advisor urges flexible target

A central bank advisor suggested over the weekend that the Chinese government should set a more flexible target for economic growth in 2017 to give more room for reform.



Huang Yiping, member of the central bank monetary policy committee and an economist at Peking University, proposed a GDP growth target range of 6 percent to 7 percent for this year, compared with 6.5 percent to 7 percent in 2016.



The government aims to realize average annual GDP growth of at least 6.5 percent in 2016-20 to double GDP and per capita incomes from the 2010 level.



"The 6.5-percent target is just an average rate," Huang told the Xinhua News Agency. "As long as employment is stable, a slightly wider growth target range in the short term will reduce the need for pro-growth efforts and give policymakers more room to focus on reforms."



China is trying to shift from an export- and investment-driven economy to one based on consumption, services and innovation, Huang said, noting the 2017 GDP growth target will determine the government's monetary policy this year.

