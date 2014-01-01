China’s investment in US

China's direct investment in the US is expected to grow fast in 2017, as Chinese companies are keen to upgrade technology and build out brands and their local consumer presence, according to a research report by US-based consulting firm Rhodium Group on Monday.



Real estate and hospitality, information and communication technology, entertainment, and financial services will continue to attract the interest of Chinese investors, said the report.



In 2016, Chinese companies invested a record of $45.6 billion in the US, tripling the amount in 2015.





