First cargo train to London

China on Sunday launched its first freight train to London, the China Railway Corp said.



Departing from Yiwu West Railway Station in East China's Zhejiang Province, the train will travel for about 18 days and cover more than 12,000 kilometers before reaching its destination in the UK.



Yiwu is known for producing small commodities, and the train mainly carried such goods, including household items, garments, cloth, bags and suitcases.



London is the 15th city in Europe to get cargo train service from China.





