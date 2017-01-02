Witsel joins Tianjin Quanjian

China's buying binge continued into the New Year with Tianjin Quanjian FC luring Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel away from Zenit Saint-Petersburg with an 18 million euro annual pay packet, Belgian media reported Monday.



Witsel has signed a four-year deal with the club coached by Italian former World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, the 2006 world player of the year.



Starting off his career at Standard Liege, Witsel moved to Benfica before joining Zenit and was linked to a move to Juventus before the big-money Chinese bid came in.

