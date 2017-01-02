Quagliarella wants to settle down

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/1/2 23:13:40
Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella would like to settle down and end his career at the Genoa-based club after switching teams several times in his career, he told Sky Sport on Monday.
The former Italy international, capped 25 times, joined Sampdoria in February after 18 months at Torino. He previously had a one-year spell at the club in 2006-07.
"I hope, first of all, to extend my contract with Sampdoria because it expires in June," the 33-year-old said.
Quagliarella, who spent four years with Juventus from 2010 to 2014, has scored 100 goals in Italy's top division.