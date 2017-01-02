Quagliarella wants to settle down

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella would like to settle down and end his ­career at the Genoa-based club after switching teams several times in his ­career, he told Sky Sport on Monday.



The former Italy international, capped 25 times, joined Sampdoria in February after 18 months at Torino. He previously had a one-year spell at the club in 2006-07.



"I hope, first of all, to extend my contract with Sampdoria because it expires in June," the 33-year-old said.



Quagliarella, who spent four years with Juventus from 2010 to 2014, has scored 100 goals in Italy's top division.





