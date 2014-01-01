Packers, Lions reach playoffs on last day

Rodgers leads NFL with 40 touchdown passes in regular season

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers downed Detroit 31-24 on Sunday, claiming the NFC North division title with their sixth consecutive victory.



A tension-packed final day of the ­regular season saw the Packers and ­Detroit Lions capture the last playoff berths while the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs won to secure first-round playoff byes.



Rodgers threw for 300 yards (274.3 meters) and touchdown passes of ­seven yards to Aaron Ripkowski, three and nine yards to Davante Adams and 10 yards to Geronimo Allen. With 40 touchdown passes in the season, Rodgers is the first Packer to lead the NFL in that area since Brett Favre in 2003 as Green Bay reached the playoffs for an eighth straight year.



"We never broke," Rodgers said. "We could have fractured at some point but we stuck together. Every game we came together with great focus. I'm really proud of these guys."



The Lions failed to win their first ­division crown since 1993 but took a wild-card postseason berth thanks to Washington's earlier 19-10 loss to the New York Giants.



Injury-hit Oakland fell 24-6 in Denver and Kansas City took the AFC West crown and the bye with a 37-27 victory in what might have been the final NFL game at San Diego.



In the National Conference, ­Atlanta downed New Orleans 38-32 to join ­Dallas with a first-round bye. Green Bay will host the Giants on January 8 and the Lions visit Seattle on Saturday in playoff openers.



In the American Conference, Kansas City joined New England with a first-round bye while Miami visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8 and Oakland visit Houston on Saturday.



In Washington, Robbie Gould's 40-yard field goal with 2:12 remaining gave the Giants a 13-10 lead. The Redskins' final rugby-style desperation play saw New York's Trevin Wade return a ­lateral on the bounce for a last-play Giants touchdown.



The Redskins lost four of their last six games to miss out of back-to-back playoff trips for the first time since 1992.



Tampa Bay's long-shot playoff bid failed despite the Buccaneers edging Carolina 17-16 after Philadelphia's 27-13 home win over a Dallas squad that ­rested many of their starters. The Cowboys, who had sealed a home-field edge and bye, benched rookie rusher Ezekiel Elliott and star quarterback Dak Prescott saw only two possessions.





