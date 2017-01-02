Radwanska survives

Top seed and defending champion Agnieszka ­Radwanska of Poland scraped a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5 victory against lower-ranked Duan Yingying at the WTA Shenzhen Open on Monday to advance to the second round.



Radwanska, ranked third in the world, took nearly two and a half hours to overcome a stiff challenge from her 103rd-ranked Chinese opponent, winning fewer of her first-service points but slamming down seven aces to Duan's four. The Pole saved three match points in the third set on her way to claiming victory.



Second seed Simona Halep of Romania triumphed in a three-set thriller (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) over Jelena Jankovic of Serbia, formerly the world's top-ranked female player.





