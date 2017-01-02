Ferrer wins in Brisbane

Former world No.3 David ­Ferrer dashed local hopes when he downed Australia's Bernard Tomic in straight sets in the first round of the ­Brisbane International on Monday.



The eighth-seeded Spaniard was the model of consistency as he saw off Tomic 6-3, 7-5 on Pat Rafter Arena.



The 34-year-old Ferrer, now the world No.21, is ranked just five places above Tomic and had lost to the Australian on their previous two encounters.



But he proved too strong in the sweltering conditions in Brisbane, winning in 83 minutes.





