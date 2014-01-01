China’s government needs to mind public confidence to ease pressure on yuan

China's new rules on cash transactions drew heated discussions over the New Year holiday. While huge crowds gathered on New Year's Eve to say goodbye to 2016, senior officials at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) worked overtime to ease growing concerns about China's exchange controls and announced that the authorities would keep the policy that Chinese citizens can convert freely up to $50,000 worth of yuan annually.



The clarification by SAFE is necessary. The authorities should take the initiative in dismissing online rumors to ride out foreign exchange market turmoil.



Some Chinese residents are reportedly planning on using up their annual quota of $50,000 immediately in the new year. As China has a large population, the country risks facing a rush of capital outflow if even just a small portion of the Chinese people choose to use up their maximum exchange quota. In December, online rumors spread that the government would cut the annual quota in 2017, but now it seems China's policymakers' confidence in maintaining yuan stability is stronger than people had previously imagined.



However, this won't stop speculation over China's foreign exchange policy. In 2016, the yuan registered its biggest annual loss since 1994. The country should be mindful that the yuan will be constantly beset by rumors so long as the currency is under downward pressure. A series of newly released measures including the requirement for financial institutions in China to report all cash transactions larger than 50,000 yuan ($7,201) gave rise to a great deal of gossip about China's exchange controls.



Gossip is likely to spread panic and thus add to depreciation pressure on the currency. Given that ordinary Chinese people are now an important force in determining the exchange rate, the government should be aware that it is important to maintain public confidence in the yuan.



The authorities should offer detailed explanations to avoid misunderstandings when issuing new measures on cash transactions. Further, the government needs to increase transparency during as it uses its foreign exchange reserves to counter large-scale capital outflows and prop up the yuan. Such efforts will help prevent rumors from spreading.



It is the lack of confidence in China toward its currency that plays the most dangerous role in the weakening of the yuan. China should be firm in keeping the exchange rate of the yuan stable and clear out possible misunderstandings to rebuild public confidence.



The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn