Daughter of S.Korea’s Choi faces extradition

Chung overstayed her visa in Denmark

The daughter of one of the central figures in a South Korean influence-peddling scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment will face extradition proceedings in Denmark after Danish police arrested her on an Interpol request from Seoul.



Danish police said they had held Chung Yoo-ra on Sunday evening in the northern Danish city of Aalborg after identifying her as someone "wanted by the police for extensive financial economic crime in South Korea."



Chung, a 20-year-old equestrian competitor, is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, a friend of Park accused of colluding with the president to pressure businesses to contribute to non-profit foundations.



The scandal has drawn hundreds of thousands of protesters onto the streets of Seoul for weekly demonstrations, and could result in Park, 64, becoming the first democratically elected South Korean leader to leave office early.



Yonhap News Agency later reported that South Korean police had already requested Chung's extradition. The two countries have an extradition treaty.



Chung trains for equestrian events in Germany. South Korea's foreign ministry had been working to invalidate Chung's passport and authorities had asked German prosecutors for information about her whereabouts and assets.



Park has denied wrongdoing but apologized for carelessness in her ties with Choi, who is facing her own trial. Choi also denies wrongdoing.



Park was impeached by parliament on December 9. The Constitutional Court must confirm or overturn the impeachment and has months to decide.



Chung said she was aware that the South Korean authorities wanted her for questioning and that her mother had been arrested in the same case, according to Danish police.



Lee Kyung-jae, a lawyer representing both Choi and Chung, said the daughter would cooperate.



"When Chung Yoo-ra returns I will ensure that she fully cooperates with the special prosecution's investigation," the lawyer told the Yonhap News Agency.





