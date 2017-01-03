Advection fog surrounds SW China county

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)

Advection fog occurs in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, Jan. 2, 2017. Advection fog occurs when moist air passes over a cool surface and is cooled. (Photo: China News Service/He Huan)