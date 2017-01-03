CRC plans mixed ownership reform in 2017

Debt-ridden China Railway Corp (CRC) plans to carry out mixed ownership reform in 2017, domestic news portal cnstock.com reported, citing the State-owned firm's general manager Lu Dongfu on Tuesday.



One of the firm's major tasks this year is to boost operational efficiency of the nationwide high-speed railway network, Lu said during a CRC work conference in Beijing.



Mixed ownership is expected to be something State-owned enterprises (SOEs) can employ to establish closer connections with shareholders and attract private capital.



The central government has selected SOEs from seven sectors, including petroleum, railways, aviation, defense and telecoms, to try out mixed ownership reform, the Economic Information Daily reported in late December 2016.



CRC's mounting debts have sparked analyst calls to break up the railway mammoth, according to media reports.



China's main railway service provider reported a loss of 5.58 billion yuan ($802.4 million) after tax over the first three quarters of 2016, according to CRC's latest audit report on the Shanghai Clearing House's website.



CRC had 4.3 trillion yuan in total liabilities as of September 30, 2016, up from 4.14 trillion yuan as of March 31, 2016.



CRC is working on plans to swap corporate debt for equity, according to cnstock.com.



Despite its debts, CRC remains committed to pushing forward on construction of the railway network, especially in western China, Lu said at Tuesday's conference.



In 2017, CRC plans to add 2,100 kilometers new rail lines, Lu said. Last year, the company started 46 new projects and 3,281 new rail links, worth a total investment of 801.5 billion yuan. By 2016, CRC has run 124,000 kilometers rail tracks.



Global Times





