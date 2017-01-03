Karma bum? Official busted for building Buddhist temples with bribe money

An official in Henan Province who authorities say solicited bribes so he could build Buddhist temples that would save his soul is behind bars.

Liu Hao, 34, head of the Bureau of Immigration in Tanghe county, was handed a four-year sentence for taking 382,000 yuan ($55,400) in bribes through a middle man since 2009.

The money he acquired in exchange for approving construction contracts for migrant housing was then funneled into building five temples on nearby Shizhu mountain.

Liu told investigators he was driven by a dream in which he could transcend reincarnation if he built 20 temples.

Following tip offs that Liu had taken bribes, investigators began a month-long investigation into his financial records.



While his bank accounts and assets offered no traces of bribery, police found a clue in phone records showing numerous calls to a tire store owner surnamed Zhong.

An investigation revealed Zhong was acting as a go-between for developers and Liu. Zhong's bank records showed he had been moving huge amounts of cash, police said.

Liu told investigators he had pursued building the temples since 2009, when he had a dream that their construction would lead to his salvation.

He then hired a fengshui master who zeroed in on Shizhu mountain as a location for the temples.

Liu was sentenced to four years and also fined 200,000 yuan by the court.

