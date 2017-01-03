Throughput of Qingdao Port reaches 500.36 mln tons, ranking 7th in the world

A cargo vessel anchors at the foreign trade container wharf of Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 13, 2016. The throughput of Qingdao Port in 2016 reached 500.36 million tons, exceeding 500 million tons for the first time, ranking seven in the world, the port said on Jan. 2, 2017. (Xinhua/Yu Fangping)

A staff member works at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, March 7, 2016.

A container is loaded onto a vehicle at Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 8, 2016.