Former deputy head of civil aviation administration expelled from CPC

Xia Xinghua, former deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Party discipline agency said Tuesday.



A statement from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said Xia had been investigated for "serious disciplinary violations."



Xia has been found to have been slack in discipline and to have violated the eight-point guidelines against bureaucracy and extravagance.



His violations include failing to report his personal information in accordance with regulations, accepting money and buying property at far below its market price.



Xia also played golf while on a business trip, with his fees covered by others, an offence frequently highlighted as unacceptable for CPC officials.

