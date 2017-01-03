Shanghai networking club hosts New Year’s Eve countdown party

Networking Events Club (NEC) was founded in October 2014 in Shanghai with the mission to bring together networking groups in town to socialize, share ideas, contacts and business referrals.To welcome in 2017, NEC held a New Year's Eve yacht party on the Bund. The Global Times spoke with Kay Gabriel, founder of NEC, about the countdown party, his personal resolutions and professional plans for 2017.American Gabriel has been in China for over 15 years, with an excellent understanding of Chinese culture. As a self-described multi-tasker, he is also the owner of and consultant at IINVESTUSA for EB-5 projects and president of Golden Consulting Co,.Ltd.How was the turnout for the New Year's Eve party?The turnout was 300 people. That is the capacity of the yacht we used, so we expected that turnout. But tickets sold out just 12 days after we announced the event and over 100 people were on the waiting list hoping someone would cancel.What were the best moments of the party for you?The best moment was during the countdown, the joy on everyone's faces. There was a true feeling of connection between people from different backgrounds, nationality, race and occupation. We came together as one to celebrate the ups and down of 2016.Why did you start NEC?One of the reasons was, after attending several social events in Shanghai, I felt it was either all Chinese or all foreigners. I wanted to create an environment for expats and locals to mingle and share business and social contacts. The idea was to bridge the gap and bring professionals together regardless of race, gender, religion or origin.How many members do you have now?We have over 38,000 members on WeChat and 3,000 VIP members at the moment.What are NEC's plans for 2017 and beyond?Networking Events Club creates an atmosphere for people to connect with each other and an opportunity for all of our connectors to innovate networking events in a fun way. It's all about coming together to have a good time. Our mission for 2017 is simple: we hope to make it a great year for people-to-people, business-to-people and people-to-business connections.What are your personal New Year's resolutions?2017 is all about uplifting my confidence and celebrating the incredible accomplishments of life. I've realized that it isn't about perfection; it's about owning your strengths, having the humbleness to see where you need the strength of others, and being open and impressionable to change. I want it to be a happy year for everyone, peace around the world and love, love and love.Global Times

NEC held a New Year's Eve yacht party to welcome in 2017. Photos: Courtesy of Elizaveta Kirina