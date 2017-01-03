Former city Party chief sentenced to life in jail for bribery

A former Party chief of Zhumadian city in central China's Henan Province was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for taking vast sums in bribes.



Xuchang City Intermediate People's Court in Henan Province convicted Liu Guoqing of accepting bribes totalling 67.99 million yuan (9.8 million US dollars) and 100,000 Hong Kong dollars when he held the posts of deputy head of the provincial public security department, as well as mayor and Communist Party chief of Zhumadian.



Liu accepted the bribes to help others with promotion and construction projects, the court said.



He was deprived of his political rights for the rest of his life, and all his personal property was confiscated.



Liu said he will appeal the verdict.

