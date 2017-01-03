Shanghai professor jailed for blast killing student

A Shanghai university professor was sentenced to two years in jail with three years probation for improper supervision of explosive chemical usage, which claimed three lives in May 2016, kankanews.com reported.



Zhang Jianyu, an associate professor of East China University of Science and Technology, was also a shareholder of Shanghai Joule Wax Company in Qingpu district, where the fatal blast took place.



Under Zhang's instruction, his 25-year-old student, Li Peng, and two factory workers mixed and heated dangerous sodium nitrate and sodium thiocyanate without necessary protection or safety protocol. The experiment was connected with Li's academic research.



Local investigators found that Zhang had provided Li with money and a company license to purchase the dangerous chemicals, but Zhang received a lenient sentence because he confessed his crime and made a successful financial negotiation with Li's family.





