High container truck stuck near railway station

A container truck became wedged between two layers of an elevated highway near the Shanghai South Railway Station Tuesday morning, thepaper.cn reported.



The accident occurred near the railway station platform at Humin Elevated Highway. Fortunately no injuries were reported. Police officers had to deflate the tires of the truck to get it movable. The surrounding roads were closed temporarily.



In May 2016 an overloaded truck with 100 tons of concrete piles hit the cement parapet of the elevated Middle Ring Road at the Hutai Road and Wenshui Road intersection. The piles fell off and the road surface was dislocated with a 40-centimeter crack. No casualties were reported in the accident. The road was closed for more than 10 days for a fix.





