Happy birthday:



A challenging situation may give you pause today. Don't hesitate to take some time out to regain your balance if you feel you need to do so. You won't be able to accomplish much if you go off all half-cocked. Your financial luck is looking up. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 12, 17.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will have to bury the hatchet with someone you have an issue with if you want to succeed today. Do not allow the past to drag you down, your energies should be focused on the future and making your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Taking on too much at one time will likely cause you to collapse under all the weight. You stand a better chance of success by only accepting what you know you can deliver. Although this may leave others disappointed, it is better than making promises you can't keep. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take care with how you phrase things today. The wrong word spoken at the wrong time could cause you to gain a new enemy. Your financial luck is on the decline. Take care with how you spend your money. ✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A new day means new opportunities. You will discover hidden treasures if you look at the world from a different perspective. Do not be afraid to take a break from the norm. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Tread carefully when it comes to money. Reckless spending is sure to have long-lasting impact on your bank account. Avoid places that will entice you with sales. ✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



An issue that has been causing you some anxiety will finally become nothing but a memory today. It's time to focus your energies on creating a better future for you and yours. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Those closest to you will be able to lighten your burdens, but you must first be willing to confide in them. Catching up with an old friend will give you insight into a situation you have been having trouble with recently. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will be able to bring some excitement to your day if you open yourself up to new experiences. An opportunity to improve your romantic life will present itself to you today, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled! ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Try your best this year to keep learning new things. What you discover is sure to prove useful down the line. Love is in the stars tonight. This will be a great time to head out and meet someone new! ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Today should be a day dedicated to having fun and relaxing. Adding some extra silliness to your day will bring you some much needed relief from your boring day-to-day schedule. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Negative thinking will only hold you back today. Focus on the good things in your life and you will be able to bring in some much needed positive energy. Lady Luck will shine on you when it comes to love. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Your luck is about to reach an all-new high. This will be the perfect time to take risks that you would normally avoid. A business venture will prove fruitful. ✭✭✭✭