Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Foreign investment in Shanghai keeps rising!"Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce reported that, in 2016, the city's contractual foreign investment totaled $51 billion, while actually used foreign investment had risen for the 17th year in a row, reaching $18.5 billion. A total of 88.2 percent of actual foreign investment was in the service industry, up 2.5 percent from the previous year. Foreign investment in lease and business service industry has seen the biggest increase, at 70 percent, reaching $4.7 billion.