Dating giant babies is a turnoff for this single Chinese lady

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

With Chinese New Year approaching and people returning to their hometowns, the country's "leftover" single men and women will once again be bombarded with interrogations from relatives about their plans, or lack thereof, to get married.



Just in time for this annual tradition, DragonTV recently launched a new matchmaking program, Chinese Style Blind Dating, with an unusual twist - parents of prospective dating partners are also onstage. After a brief introduction of the male contestants, their family members take over, grilling female contestants about their background, habits and intentions.



Asked what an ideal daughter-in-law would be like, the aunt of one male guest stressed the ability to endure hardship and do manual work. The mother of another man who expects at least two children from her daughter-in-law said she must feel the woman's hands before deciding (a Chinese superstition that cold hands mean a woman is unable to produce healthy offspring).



Netizens who watched the show howled in disapproval, calling the submissive male contestants "giant babies," a neologism popularized by Chinese psychiatrist Wu Zhihong. Indeed, it was quite bizarre to see so many grown men relying on their parents to make their marriage decisions for them, but this is nothing new in China's dating market.



As has been written about and analyzed for centuries, in Chinese relationships you are not just marrying an individual, you are also marrying their entire family. Thus, parents on both sides often have a say in who their daughter or son is dating and become directly involved in the courtship process.



For men and women who do not date frequently or are too busy with their careers to have a steady relationship, concerned Chinese mothers and fathers often take the initiative to arrange blind dates, either via matchmaking agencies or through personal introductions from other anxious parents.



As a single, 24-year-old female in Shanghai, I too am frequently being pushed by my family to go on blind dates with strange men they have set up for me. Based on my experiences, thus far many of these guys definitely have lived up to the "giant baby" caricature.



One desperate 27-year-old I went on a date with followed up my rejection with a WeChat message begging me to introduce him to any other single girls I know. "I'm under pressure from my family to get married. Any woman will do, I don't care how she looks!" he said.



Another young man didn't even bother to look me in the eye during our date; he sat there the whole time playing games on his mobile. Every time I attempted to engage him in some meaningful conversation, he became quite annoyed, like a child when his toy is taken away.



It is important to examine when and how these giant babies became this way. Usually it starts at kindergarten age, when mothers and grandmothers constantly dote on their toddler while fathers are at work. With limited male influence on their upbringing, these children get quite used to being pampered.



Giant babies have become such a phenomenon in China that some primary schools are introducing classes to teach boys how to be real men. The education bureau of Jing'an district recently launched its first-ever gender-specific textbook, titled Little Men, which covers topics designed to make them more aware of their masculinity.



Really, this type of lesson should have been introduced decades ago, because based on the men I've dated here, far too many adult males still rely on their parents to buy them apartments and find jobs and wives for them. They lack any type of innate, masculine "hunter-gatherer" mentality, which for this single gal is a huge turnoff.



Sadly, shows like Chinese Style Blind Dating continue to perpetuate the giant baby trend, making single men feel that their personal interests are secondary to their parents' while commodifying single women such as myself like a product on a shelf, valued only according to our age and physical abilities and, thus, rapidly depreciating with time.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.