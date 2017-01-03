puzzle





ACROSS



1 Butcher's discards



6 Vegetables in gumbo soup



11 Four winter wks.



14 Flared dress style



15 Type of bench in front of keys



16 No way to be conceived?



17 Basic



19 Regret bitterly



20 ___ out a living (barely making do)



21 They walk on two feet



23 Cause of many a split



26 Moves back, as a hairline



27 Back somersault dive



28 Dehumidifying gel



29 Illumination unit



30 Lopsided wins



32 Some burial sites



35 Small things in wallets



37 Abnormal breath sounds



39 "Nobody doesn't like ___ Lee"



40 Angler's boot



42 Bob Marley was one



44 Tom, Dick or Harry, e.g.



45 Word with "free" or "travel"



47 Painter of zaftig women Peter Paul



49 Indian appetizers



51 Familiar with



52 Relative of "Skoal!"



53 They bring tears to one's eyes



55 Large flightless bird



56 Certain fragrant pink flowers



61 Day's end, in poems



62 Related on the mother's side



63 Word with spitting



64 EPA-banned bug killer



65 Grown dogie



66 Tie for a dandy

DOWN



1 Clumsy goof



2 Cold and ___ season



3 Shark sighting, often



4 From the mountains of Peru



5 Less likely to stay inflated



6 Accepting customers



7 Juan Carlos, for one



8 "You dirty ___!" (famous film line)



9 Cornell's ___ Taylor Hall



10 Formally request



11 Like some cheap sale goods



12 Outwit, as a posse



13 What God can do



18 Medicine chest door, often



22 River to the Rio Grande



23 Beaming



24 Flora's partner



25 It cannot be negotiated



26 Ascends



28 Spread apart, as fingers



31 Chagall and Anthony



33 Main impact



34 Ultimate authority



36 Bell-shaped flowers



38 Went on the offensive?



41 Has a dwelling



43 Vienna's country



46 Floating on water



48 Brooms of twigs



49 Risk a ticket



50 Holding one's piece?



53 Item on a social schedule



54 Friendly intro?



57 "Diamond Lil" star West



58 Yolk ___ (egg part)



59 Bighead's problem



60 Tennis match division





solution





