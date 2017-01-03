Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/3 18:23:39
ACROSS

  1 Butcher's discards

  6 Vegetables in gumbo soup

 11 Four winter wks.

 14 Flared dress style

 15 Type of bench in front of keys

 16 No way to be conceived?

 17 Basic

 19 Regret bitterly

 20 ___ out a living (barely making do)

 21 They walk on two feet

 23 Cause of many a split

 26 Moves back, as a hairline

 27 Back somersault dive

 28 Dehumidifying gel

 29 Illumination unit

 30 Lopsided wins

 32 Some burial sites

 35 Small things in wallets

 37 Abnormal breath sounds

 39 "Nobody doesn't like ___ Lee"

 40 Angler's boot

 42 Bob Marley was one

 44 Tom, Dick or Harry, e.g.

 45 Word with "free" or "travel"

 47 Painter of zaftig women Peter Paul

 49 Indian appetizers

 51 Familiar with

 52 Relative of "Skoal!"

 53 They bring tears to one's eyes

 55 Large flightless bird

 56 Certain fragrant pink flowers

 61 Day's end, in poems

 62 Related on the mother's side

 63 Word with spitting

 64 EPA-banned bug killer

 65 Grown dogie

 66 Tie for a dandy

DOWN

  1 Clumsy goof

  2 Cold and ___ season

  3 Shark sighting, often

  4 From the mountains of Peru

  5 Less likely to stay inflated

  6 Accepting customers

  7 Juan Carlos, for one

  8 "You dirty ___!" (famous film line)

  9 Cornell's ___ Taylor Hall

 10 Formally request

 11 Like some cheap sale goods

 12 Outwit, as a posse

 13 What God can do

 18 Medicine chest door, often

 22 River to the Rio Grande

 23 Beaming

 24 Flora's partner

 25 It cannot be negotiated

 26 Ascends

 28 Spread apart, as fingers

 31 Chagall and Anthony

 33 Main impact

 34 Ultimate authority

 36 Bell-shaped flowers

 38 Went on the offensive?

 41 Has a dwelling

 43 Vienna's country

 46 Floating on water

 48 Brooms of twigs

 49 Risk a ticket

 50 Holding one's piece?

 53 Item on a social schedule

 54 Friendly intro?

 57 "Diamond Lil" star West

 58 Yolk ___ (egg part)

 59 Bighead's problem

 60 Tennis match division

