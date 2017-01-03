puzzle
ACROSS
1 Butcher's discards
6 Vegetables in gumbo soup
11 Four winter wks.
14 Flared dress style
15 Type of bench in front of keys
16 No way to be conceived?
17 Basic
19 Regret bitterly
20 ___ out a living (barely making do)
21 They walk on two feet
23 Cause of many a split
26 Moves back, as a hairline
27 Back somersault dive
28 Dehumidifying gel
29 Illumination unit
30 Lopsided wins
32 Some burial sites
35 Small things in wallets
37 Abnormal breath sounds
39 "Nobody doesn't like ___ Lee"
40 Angler's boot
42 Bob Marley was one
44 Tom, Dick or Harry, e.g.
45 Word with "free" or "travel"
47 Painter of zaftig women Peter Paul
49 Indian appetizers
51 Familiar with
52 Relative of "Skoal!"
53 They bring tears to one's eyes
55 Large flightless bird
56 Certain fragrant pink flowers
61 Day's end, in poems
62 Related on the mother's side
63 Word with spitting
64 EPA-banned bug killer
65 Grown dogie
66 Tie for a dandy
DOWN
1 Clumsy goof
2 Cold and ___ season
3 Shark sighting, often
4 From the mountains of Peru
5 Less likely to stay inflated
6 Accepting customers
7 Juan Carlos, for one
8 "You dirty ___!" (famous film line)
9 Cornell's ___ Taylor Hall
10 Formally request
11 Like some cheap sale goods
12 Outwit, as a posse
13 What God can do
18 Medicine chest door, often
22 River to the Rio Grande
23 Beaming
24 Flora's partner
25 It cannot be negotiated
26 Ascends
28 Spread apart, as fingers
31 Chagall and Anthony
33 Main impact
34 Ultimate authority
36 Bell-shaped flowers
38 Went on the offensive?
41 Has a dwelling
43 Vienna's country
46 Floating on water
48 Brooms of twigs
49 Risk a ticket
50 Holding one's piece?
53 Item on a social schedule
54 Friendly intro?
57 "Diamond Lil" star West
58 Yolk ___ (egg part)
59 Bighead's problem
60 Tennis match division
solution