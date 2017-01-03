Laba Festival marks prelude of Chinese Spring Festival

File photo: Residents enjoy Laba porridge in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Laba Festival, which falls on January 17, 2016. Photo: CFP

This year's Laba Festival falls on January 5. Celebrated for more than 1,500 years, the festival is often considered as the prelude of Chinese Spring Festival."La" in Chinese refers to the 12th lunar month and "ba" means eighth day, indicating the festival's date on the Chinese Lunar Calendar.Laba Festival was originally a day for ancestor worship, prayer for good harvest and good fortune for the family in the coming year.A traditional dish for the festival is Laba porridge (a rice porridge with grains, beans and dried fruits) that is meant to symbolize good fortune.