Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

overturn



颠覆



(diānfù)

A: I listened to an online lecture yesterday. It simply overturned everything I thought I knew about the human brain!



昨天我刚听了一个在线讲座, 那简直颠覆了我以前对人类大脑的所有认知！



(zuótiān wǒ ɡānɡ tīnɡle yīɡè zàixiàn jiǎnɡzuò, nà jiǎnzhí diānfù le wǒ yǐqián duì rénlèi dànǎo de suǒyǒu rènzhī!)



B: Really? What did the lecture say?



是吗？这讲座都说了些什么呢？



(shì ma？zhè jiǎnɡzuò dōu shuōle xiē shénme ne?)

A: People used to say that most people only used 10 percent of their brain, right? But this lecture said that number should be 100 percent.



以前人们不都说大多数人在使用大脑时只使用了百分之十嘛, 然而这讲座却说这个数字应该是百分之百。



(yǐqián rénmen bù dōushuō dà duōshù rén zài shǐyònɡ dànǎo shí zhǐ shǐyònɡ le bǎifēn zhīshí ma, ránér zhè jiǎnɡzuò quèshuō zhèɡè shùzì yīnɡɡāi shì bǎifēn zhībǎi.)

B: That's really interesting. I'll have to listen to it some day.



还真是挺有意思的, 找天我也上网听听去。



(hái zhēnshì tǐnɡyǒu yìsī de, zhǎotiān wǒyě shànɡwǎnɡ tīnɡtīnɡ qù.)