2016 in consular review: last year’s diplomatic achievements and their hopes, plans for 2017







Most impressive, every day again here in Shanghai, are all the opportunities China and the Netherlands have in cooperating in a wide range of areas.For me personally, "Quality of life" and "Better understanding" are keywords in this respect. Sustainable urban development, health and elderly care are striking examples of areas where, existing and future, Sino-Dutch cooperation means contributing together to quality of life for all of us. In these areas China and the Netherlands face common challenges we only can tackle effectively together. People-to-people contacts contribute to improving mutual understanding.A wonderful example in this respect is the many contacts between the Chinese and Netherlands universities. By organizing exchange programs for students, we both invest in improving understanding between our future generation of leaders.For the year 2017, I hope Shanghainese will enjoy our Tulip diplomacy: 5,000 red and orange tulips have been planted at the Bund in downtown Shanghai symbolizing Sino-Dutch friendship and understanding. I wish everybody a colorful 2017!




































