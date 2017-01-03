2016 in consular review: last year’s diplomatic achievements and their hopes, plans for 2017

Anneke Adema
Consul General of the Netherlands
Most impressive, every day again here in Shanghai, are all the opportunities China and the Netherlands have in cooperating in a wide range of areas.
For me personally, "Quality of life" and "Better understanding" are keywords in this respect. Sustainable urban development, health and elderly care are striking examples of areas where, existing and future, Sino-Dutch cooperation means contributing together to quality of life for all of us. In these areas China and the Netherlands face common challenges we only can tackle effectively together. People-to-people contacts contribute to improving mutual understanding.
A wonderful example in this respect is the many contacts between the Chinese and Netherlands universities. By organizing exchange programs for students, we both invest in improving understanding between our future generation of leaders.
For the year 2017, I hope Shanghainese will enjoy our Tulip diplomacy: 5,000 red and orange tulips have been planted at the Bund in downtown Shanghai symbolizing Sino-Dutch friendship and understanding. I wish everybody a colorful 2017!Han Suk-hee
Consul General of South Korea
The highlight of the Korea-China relations in 2016 was the bilateral summit at the Hangzhou G20
meeting between President Park Geun-hye and President Xi Jinping
. The summit was a symbolic event to reflect the both sides' strategic intention of further promoting bilateral fidelity with mutual trust. Both leaders agreed in the meeting to maintain their existing cooperative foundation and to strengthen their multidimensional cooperation for overcoming global challenges. Korea and China will celebrate the 25th anniversary for the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2017. The two governments have achieved an unprecedented economic and cultural development, including bilateral trade volume of more than $230 billion in 2015, bilateral human exchanges of exceeding 10 million in 2015 and more than 1,000 flights per week connecting among various cities. Shanghai is the most internationalized, economically advanced and culturally refined city in China. As to the Korea-China relations, Shanghai has been served as a core hub of bilateral economic and cultural exchanges for 25 years. Currently, Koreans staying in Shanghai exceed roughly 85,000 and more than 5,500 companies operating in the region. As Shanghai municipal government claims, we hope that the city keeps sustaining its lead in economic/financial progress and environmental protection in the year of 2017. As Shanghai provides incessant efforts for making itself better, Koreans in Shanghai would join to transform it as a world's leading city.Luc Decker
Consul General of Luxembourg
2016 was a prosperous year for my country from both political and business perspectives. We celebrated the 10-year anniversary of our Consulate in Shanghai. The bilateral relationship has been strengthened through high level visits over the year. H.R.H. the Crown Prince of the Grand-Duchy and our Vice Prime Minister led a large business delegation to Shanghai in May. A delegation from the financial sector chaired by H.R.H. the Crown Prince and led by Minister of Finance visited Shanghai. This mission was highlighted by the announcement of one more bank from Shanghai choosing Luxembourg to develop its European business in the future. The long-standing collaboration between Shanghai and Luxembourg financial center was upgraded through an MoU signing between Shanghai Financial Association and Luxembourg for Finance. We applauded the cooperation between Fudan University and University of Luxembourg in establishing the Confucius Institute. The year of the Rooster will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Luxembourg. We look forward to the visit of our Prime Minister Xavier Bettel to China on this occasion. Coming from a country where nearly 50 percent of the inhabitants are foreigners, I love Shanghai for its multicultural flair and so do the members of the Luxembourg community here. I hope that Shanghai will continue to be open and welcoming to expatriates and further develop as a cosmopolitan metropolis.Amilkam Levy
Consul General of Israel
The State of Israel celebrated the 68th anniversary of its Independence Day in 2016. We hosted around 500 guests and 80 percent of them were Chinese. This reception reflected the importance of the State of Israel, the position of the Consulate and Israel companies in Shanghai. I was surprised to see that all the doors are opened here. Trust and cooperation can be seen in Shanghai. The leaders in Shanghai are flexible, open-minded and always show their willingness to participate in and work with us. Shanghai has a large population about 24 million. Shanghainese are proud of living in the city which is full of unique culture and traditions. 2017 would be the 25th anniversary of the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Israel. We will hold several big events to celebrate this big year. By now, we plan to have four big events in the coming 2017. They are amazing, creative and fabulous! What I would like to see happen in Shanghai in 2017 is that more and more people will donate their time or money for needy people. On the other hand, thanksgiving and contribution in my opinion, is also a necessary part of life!Hanscom Smith
Consul General of the US
For the United States and China, 2016 was a memorable year. President Obama visited Hangzhou to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit, and worked with President Xi to deepen our cooperation with China on addressing climate change, enhancing economic growth, protecting intellectual property and other important areas. We also celebrated 2016 as the Year of US-China Tourism: the United States welcomed 2.5 million Chinese visitors, and over two millions Americans traveled to China to study, do business or experience China's rich culture firsthand. In this past year, I made many new friends in East China, and enjoyed sharing experiences with old friends as well. In my travels across East China, I remembered how much Americans and Chinese have in common. We are both proud, entrepreneurial people who value hard work, education and a better future for our children. In 2017, the Consulate General will keep forging partnerships that build on goals we all share. These partnerships will help foster business and trade, expand ties between the American and Chinese peoples and build a stronger foundation for understanding and cooperation.Yok Yee Chan
Consul General of Fiji
As Fiji shares a warm diplomatic relationship with China over the last 41 years, I am honored to play a role in further enhancing this relationship for the betterment of our peoples. Shanghai has played an influential role at the world stage as a modern city and a global financial center. Despite its many challenges, I admire the vision of city's leadership as well as its hardworking citizens working toward a better city for better living. For Fiji, one development with regards to Shanghai in 2016 was the increasing number of Chinese tourists to our beautiful shores. During the Spring Festival, one of Fiji's leading inbound operators chartered two flights to fly directly from Shanghai to Nadi, in addition to two more chartered flights from Beijing. More Chinese are beginning to find out about Fiji as a nice holiday destination in the beautiful, culturally diverse and pristine Pacific. The main focus for the Consulate General in 2017 will be on promoting Fiji as a safe and rewarding investment destination for Chinese businesses. The Fijian government welcomes the One Belt, One Road initiative. Our government ministries and agencies are working on improving investment policies, incentives, laws and legislative frameworks to ensure that we have an investment friendly and conducive environment for foreign direct investments. The recent traffic control measures implemented by the Shanghai Municipal Government have improved traffic flow a lot, which I think is very good. I hope the local authorities can consider more safe bicycle lanes for cyclists.Ana Candida Perez
Consul General of Brazil
In 2016, the President of the Republic of Brazil, Mr. Michel Temer, leading a delegation which included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Transportation, the Chair of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency and business leaders came to Shanghai. A Brazil-China High Level Business Seminar was held, with the cooperation of the Municipal Government and CCPIT. Ten agreements on investment and trade were signed; Shanghainese holdings Fosun and Pengxin signed M&A investments in a Brazilian private bank and in agribusiness. I was happy to see the enthusiasm of Shanghai people with the 2016 Rio Olympics. On the eve of the Games' opening ceremony, the Shanghai Tower and the World Financial Center were lit up with green and yellow, expressing the friendship between Shanghai and Rio. In 2015 we launched in Shanghai the Brazil Visa Center with the aim of making the visa application easier and more efficient. More information at www.vfsglobal.cn/brazil/china
. We will continue to focus on making the visa processing smoother for Chinese travelers. Brazil will showcase in Shanghai our new and high-quality products and services at exhibitions. I would like to see more not-for-profit, non-commercial places in this city where children, young people and the elderly could meet friends and enjoy themselves or simply relax; places with air conditioning in the summer and heating in the winter.Siti Nugraha Mauludiah
Consul General of Indonesia
2016 was definitely a big year for us in our Consulate. The G20 Summit and its related meetings were the epicenter for the whole year. Although the Summit was located in Hangzhou there were two substantial side meetings in Shanghai. The Indonesian Business Forum and Indonesian Community Gathering (Pertemuan Masyarakat Indonesia dengan Presiden RI) were both attended by President Joko Widodo himself. There were also numerous investment and business meetings held by top officials and businessmen from both countries. More than $500 million in investments from Shanghai were recorded in Indonesia. 2016 also marked the importance of Shanghai as the main gate for Chinese citizens to come to Indonesia. Compared to Beijing, which has only 5 direct flights every week, the direct flight from Shanghai to Jakarta, is on daily basis. Trade and investment will be our main focus in 2017. With strong bilateral relations between Indonesia and China in recent years, there are many more economic potentials to be explored by both sides. Shanghai, together with several provinces around it, is known as one of China's engines of growth. Another focus is tourism; there is more beyond Bali in Indonesia if you are planning to do traveling. The Consulate will also organize the Indonesian Festival Week in May 2017. This event is open for public and we will publish the details soon. I hope there will be less polluted days in this city in 2017, more green areas, parks and more places to go jogging outside. I also hope drivers will comply more with traffic regulations.