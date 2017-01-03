Taiwan DDP supporters suffer from voters’ remorse: online poll

Voting for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was the thing Taiwanese most regretted about 2016, according to an online poll.

Conducted on popular forum PPT in December, the poll for "the most regrettable thing about 2016" had DDP voters' remorse with a huge lead at 12,068 votes, or 59 percent of all participants.

"Confessing love" came in far second with 2,180 votes, followed by "buying stocks" at 1,951 votes.

The DDP vote was the only political item listed in the top eight responses, a screenshot shows.

The unofficial poll reflects a plummet in the DDP's ratings since leader Tsai Ing-wen took office in May after a landslide election victory in January 2016.

Tsa's approval ratings dropped to 41.4 percent, a poll by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation shows, according to the Taipei Times.

Li Mingxian, an official with opposition party Kuomintang (KMT), published a screenshot of the results on Facebook.

"The DPP received a majority of votes at the beginning of [2016], and this year nothing's changed, really 'consistent'," he wrote.



Tsai and the DDP face tremendous challenges on issues that many voters felt KMT predecessor Ma ying-jeoh did not deliver on, such as economic growth, rise in incomes and trade deals with China.

Thepaper.cn