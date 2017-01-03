Finding Friends project kicks off at the Today Art Museum in Beijing

Playful Wave, the latest exhibition in the Finding Friends project, is now currently on display at the Today Art Museum in Beijing.



The project was launched by the museum's curator Gao Peng and Chinese artist Wu Hongliang in 2013.



One of the project's goals is to make full use of the display space at the museum by setting up displays in the show windows on the front of the museum as well as renovating abandoned spaces within the museum walls.



Another important part of the Finding Friends project is that the artists who take part each year must recommend what works or artists they want to see put on display the following year.



As such, the works on display this year were each recommended by artists who took part in the Finding Friends project exhibition held in January 2016.



Artists taking part in this year's exhibition include ROBBBB, Jiang Shaofeng, Shi Dan and Wang Lei.



Their works, which range from paintings to installation works, are currently on display in the show windows at the front of the museum.



The exhibition is scheduled to come to an end on March 25.





