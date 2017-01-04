Iran denies agreement with Iraqi Kurdistan to build oil pipeline

Iran denied it has reached an agreement with the Kurdistan Autonomous Region of Iraq for laying out joint oil pipelines, Iran's Petro-Egergy Information Network (SHANA) reported on Tuesday.



The Islamic republic has made no agreements with the Iraqi Kurdistan for construction of two pipelines to receive crude oil from the autonomous region, the public relations of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum announced on Tuesday.



"Any decision in this regard will be made during the upcoming visit of Iranian Minister of Petroleum, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, to Iraq following his talks with the Iraqi officials," according to the statement.



Earlier, media reported that the Islamic republic and the Kurdistan Autonomous Region of Iraq have made a deal for laying out joint oil pipelines to transfer crude oil to Iran.

