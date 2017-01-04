Daughter of South Korea's Choi Soon-sil appeals custody decision

The daughter of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye's longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil has appealed a Danish district court's decision to remand her in custody, a prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.



Chung Yoo-ra, 20, has appealed to Denmark's Western High Court the decision made by the Court of Aalborg on Monday to remand her in custody for four weeks, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement.



Chung was arrested by the North Jutland Police on Sunday after a tip from a South Korean journalist said that the woman wanted by South Korean police for economic crime was staying at a certain address in Aalborg, Denmark.



After a hearing on Monday, the case has since been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the authority in Denmark that deals with extradition requests from other countries.



The Office said that it is still awaiting the formal extradition request from the South Korean authorities.



When the Office receives this request, the extradition case proceedings can begin, according to the statement.



"How long it takes us to reach a decision in the extradition case is partly dependent on when we receive the necessary documents from South Korea," said Mohammad Ahsan, deputy director from the Office, noting that a decision will be made within a few weeks after receiving all required ducuments.



"The case is being treated with the same respect for Danish law as in any other extradition case. There are procedures that we must follow, but of course we are processing the case as efficiently as possible," Ahsan added.



Chung's mother Choi is charged with using her friendship with President Park to extort funds from large businesses and meddling in state affairs though she has no government position and security clearance. Chung is alleged to have received illegal favors when entering a prestigious university.

