Venezuela continues search for missing military helicopter with 13 on board

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez announced Tuesday the search efforts are continuing for the missing military helicopter, which disappeared last week while flying over the country's southern Amazonas state.



During a telephone interview with the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión, Padrino Lopez said the search continued "with all impetus...with all the means available, by river, land and air, so we can have news of the crew as quickly as possible."



When the helicopter disappeared on Dec. 30 while flying from Puerto Ayacucho to La Esmeralda, those on board included four civilians, five military personnel and four crew members.



"This morning, the commander of the Strategic Region of Guayana informed me that he is leading the search operation. They took off but had to land again as weather conditions were completely unsuitable," said Padrino Lopez.



On Dec. 30, the helicopter left Puerto Ayacucho at 7:45 a.m. and was expected to reach La Esmeralda at 9:45, but contact was lost around 8:10 a.m.

