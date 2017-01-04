Argentinian midfielder Conca joins Flamengo

Brazilian giants Flamengo have announced the signing of Argentinian midfielder Conca on a 12-month loan deal from Shanghai SIPG.



The 33-year-old will take part in his first training session with Flamengo on January 11, the Rio de Janeiro outfit said in a brief statement on Tuesday.



Conca has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury in Shanghai SIPG's 4-1 win over Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in August. He is not expected to return to action until March.



It will be his third stint in Rio, having represented Flamengo's rivals Fluminense in two separate spells.



The playmaker's wages will reportedly be less than half the 11 million US-dollar annual salary he has been earning in China.



Conca has made 46 appearances for Shanghai SIPG since his 2015 move from Fluminense.



He is Flamengo's second signing in the past month, following that of Peruvian left-back Miguel Trauco.

