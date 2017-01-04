Bolivian judicial reforms propose life sentences for child murderers and rapists

Bolivia's President Evo Morales on Tuesday proposed sweeping judicial reforms, including a plan to sentence child rapists and murderers to life in jail as well as harsh sanctions for judges and lawyers who hold up the judicial process.



Speaking from the presidential palace in La Paz, Morales said that his plan was "a summary of conclusions reached...to improve Bolivian justice. For this, the executive is sending three law projects to the legislative assembly."



These three laws cover citizen and state conciliation process, regulations overseeing the legal profession and a reform of the penal procedure code.



A judicial review process was held in 2016, from which these proposals follow. It argued for drastic sanctions for judges who suspend hearings due to the non-attendance of lawyers, plaintiffs or accused parties. These would also be subject to sanctions for delaying the legal process.



The conclusions of the summit also prioritize improved protection for vulnerable groups (women, children, the elderly and disabled), fighting corruption in the judicial system and guaranteeing transparency.



"The penal system is inefficient, elitist and bureaucratic. The processes are costly and favor corruption," warned Morales, also calling it "slow, incoherent and lacking in social reinsertion."



At the same event, Justice Minister Virginia Velasco said that these reforms would be rolled out following short, medium and long-term priorities.



The government is also considering holding a referendum, in order to change the Constitution to state that child murderers and rapists would face life sentences.



Morales said that establishing such sanctions involved changing the Constitution and that the referendum was a democratic way to gather the opinion of the people.

