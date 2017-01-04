Brazilian prison riot leaders to be transferred to federal prisons

The leaders of the prison riot which broke out in the city of Manaus on Jan. 1, leaving 56 prisoners dead and 184 arrested, will be transferred to federal facilities in the coming weeks, announced Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes and Amazonas Governor Jose Melo.



At a press conference on Monday evening, de Moraes said that these transfers would be carried out as quickly as possible, at the request of the Amazonas government, and that no extra security forces would be needed as a consequence.



The riot in the Anisio Jobim prison complex broke out on Jan. 1 and lasted over 17 hours. Local crime group Familia del Norte attacked members of the Primer Comando de la Capital (PCC) gang from Sao Paulo and executed many to destroy the group's hold in the region.



"There is not a situation of public insecurity. There was a tough situation, many dead within the complex, but this did not spill outside. Therefore, there is no need (for reinforcements)," added de Moraes.



In late 2016, the government increased the budget for the construction and modernization of Brazil's prison system, in an attempt to avoid overcrowding.



Amazonas' public security secretary, Carlos Fontes, told media that the prison had capacity for 592 people but contained 1,224.



De Moraes said that funds will be given to the Amazonas government to build an additional 1,200 prison places, to be able to better separate highly violent inmates.



"There is a far deeper problem, which is the entry of weapons into detention centers, due to corruption," he added. "Of the 56 dead, less than half had any links to any criminal organization or group."



Brazilian media have commented that the gang war was linked to their fight for control over drug routes into Bolivia, Peru and Colombia.

