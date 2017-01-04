New UN chief calls for reform, collective efforts to achieve UN goals
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/4 9:02:31
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) greets UN staff members on the first working day of 2017 at the UN headquarters in New York, on Jan. 3, 2017. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told UN staff members here on Tuesday that the UN needs their collective engagement to make changes to achieve the goals of the organization on peace, security and development. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to UN staff members on the first working day of 2017 at the UN headquarters in New York, on Jan. 3, 2017. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told UN staff members here on Tuesday that the UN needs their collective engagement to make changes to achieve the goals of the organization on peace, security and development. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lays a wreath to honor UN staff fallen in the line of duty at the UN headquarters in New York, on Jan. 3, 2017. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told UN staff members here on Tuesday that the UN needs their collective engagement to make changes to achieve the goals of the organization on peace, security and development. (Xinhua/Li Muzi)
