US stocks end higher to kick off 2017 trading

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2017 shows the closing point of the Dow Jones Industrial Average on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States. US stocks rebounded Tuesday, the first trading day of 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.16 points, or 0.60 percent, to 19,881.76. The S&P 500 added 19.00 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,257.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.97 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,429.08. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)