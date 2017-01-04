The look of love: New Year present for migrant workers
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/4 9:09:16
Huang Jingwen (L) looks at his wife Yang Yingzhi wearing wedding dress at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Photo provided by a photo studio shows Huang Jingwen (R) and Yang Yingzhi posing for wedding photos in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua)
The combination photo taken on Dec. 30, 2016 shows Yang Yingzhi making up for wedding photos (L) and Huang Jingwen looking at his wife at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Huang Jingwen (L) and Yang Yingzhi work at a construction site in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
The combination photo taken on Dec. 30, 2016 shows Huang Jingwen (R) and Yang Yingzhi holding hands at a constuction site (up) and at a photo studio for wedding photos (down) in Beijing, capital of China. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Huang Jingwen (L) and Yang Yingzhi pose for wedding photos at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Huang Jingwen (R) and Yang Yingzhi pose for wedding photos at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Huang Jingwen (L) and Yang Yingzhi work at a construction site in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Photo provided by a photo studio shows Huang Jingwen (R) and Yang Yingzhi posing for wedding photos in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua)
Yang Yingzhi poses for wedding photos at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Yang Yingzhi poses for wedding photos at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Yang Yingzhi makes up for wedding photos at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
Huang Jingwen wears a suit for wedding photos at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 30, 2016. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)