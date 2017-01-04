The look of love: New Year present for migrant workers

The combination photo taken on Dec. 30, 2016 shows Yang Yingzhi making up for wedding photos (L) and Huang Jingwen looking at his wife at a photo studio in Beijing, capital of China. Huang Jingwen and Yang Yingzhi are both from Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Yunnan Province and currently work on a construction project in Beijing. As a New Year present, a photo studio in Beijing took wedding photos for free for the couple who will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their marriage in 2017. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)