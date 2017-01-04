Tunisia confirms returning of 800 terrorists in 5 years: minister

Tunisian Interior Minister Hedi Majdoub said Tuesday that 800 terrorists including 30 women have returned to the country from the conflict zones, from 2012 to 2016.



These terrorists "spread over 24 Tunisian provinces...and the majority of them reside in the capital Tunis...about 198 of them are in prison and more than 100 are under house arrest," Majdoub said in the Tunisian daily newspaper "Al Maghreb."



The minister added that the terrorists are between the ages of 25 and 50.



Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi announced on the occasion of the new year that the Interior Ministry has a nominative list of Tunisians belonging to terrorist organizations around the world.



Majdoub said the list includes about 2,929 terrorists. "Half of these terrorists are in Syria, 500 are in Libya and less than 150 in Iraq."



"What worries us today is our border with Libya because we have difficulties to register those who cross these borders illegally," he added.



Some Tunisians believe that their country is not ready to receive those terrorists due to the fragile security situation in the country and the over-crowed prisons.

