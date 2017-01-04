Myanmar president calls for cooperation to achieve national reconciliation, peace

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw on Wednesday called on the whole nation to cooperate and find solution to the national reconciliation and peace at the 21st Century Panglong conference.



On the occasion of the country's 69th Independence Day, U Htin Kyaw said due to certain causes, there had been suspects and conflicts among ethnic groups after Myanmar's independence, undermining the state's development.



"Despite regaining independence, it was tragic to see certain ethnic groups in some regions could not fully enjoy the fruits of independence as their future was overwhelmed by armed crisis. Those doubt and crisis are extinct at present, and all the national brethren are trying hard to possess everlasting peace and build a federal state," he said.



He pointed out that the long-lasting armed struggle could not solve the political crisis, only leaving the country undeveloped for decades.



Noting that constitution is the foundation of all the laws and plays a vital role in a country, the president stressed the need to collaborate to appropriately adopt the constitution in building a democratic federal nation with criteria of a democratic system.



He believed that there would be a new democratic country where all citizens could enjoy the essence of democracy, freedom, equality and justice.



Myanmar became a British colony in the late 19th century but regained its independence and sovereignty on Jan. 4, 1948.

