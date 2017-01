A man holds a 10 yuan ($1.44) commemorative coin on Wednesday. A total of 500 million such coins, which are made of copper alloy, were issued by the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, on the same day to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Rooster. The design on the face includes the bank's name, the Chinese characters for 10 yuan, and the year 2017. The reverse side features an image of a paper-cut rooster. Photo: CFP