White supremacist faces jury on sentence for S.Carolina church murders

Jurors began considering Wednesday whether to sentence self-described white supremacist Dylann Roof to death or life in prison for the racially motivated slaying of nine African Americans in a South Carolina church.



The 22-year-old was convicted last month of the June 17, 2015 killings at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, a historic black church in downtown Charleston known as "Mother Emanuel."



Parishioners attending a Bible study group had just begun their closing prayer when Roof opened fire, unleashing a horrific bloodbath that shocked the nation.



The victims, who had welcomed Roof into the church, ranged in age from 26 to 87.



During the trial, Roof made no attempt to explain his crimes and exhibited no signs of remorse as survivors recounted the rampage in heart-rending detail.



In accordance with federal rules, Roof will appear for sentencing before the same jury that found him guilty of all 33 federal hate crime charges, after just two hours of deliberation.



The twelve carefully selected jurors will decide whether the blond-haired Roof will be imprisoned for life or put to death.



He has elected to represent himself in the proceedings, rebuffing advice from his lawyers and the presiding judge.



The prosecutor intends to bring more than 30 witnesses, including survivors of the carnage and those close to the deceased victims, to the stand.



He will call for the death penalty on behalf of the federal government, based on a law punishing racially motivated crimes.



Capital punishment rarely is meted out in federal cases, in part because violent crimes more typically are tried under state laws.



The last person to be condemned to federal death row was Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted for his role in orchestrating twin bombings at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013.





