China to remain big force for world growth

China will remain as an engine of global economic growth in 2017 due to its stability in an uncertain international context, said Argentine sociologist Josefina de Rosa on Wednesday.
China's "new normal" growth mode has allowed its economy to expand steadily, De Rosa said, citing China's average growth of 6.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2016.
"The predicted hard landing did not happen," she said. "China's proposals ... which materialized at the G20
Summit in Hangzhou, [East China's Zhejiang Province] concerning the Belt and Road (B&R) initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
), are examples of its importance," De Rosa said.
The B&R initiative, proposed by China in 2013, saw the development of infrastructure and railways in areas along its routes in 2016.
The AIIB, launched in late 2015, made loans totaling $1.73 billion for nine infrastructure projects in seven countries in 2016.
China has made economic stability its priority in 2017, De Rosa said. And the country will "continue being an engine of global growth in 2017. Its stand for globalization and against protectionism is helpful, when other economies are facing uncertainties from a slow recovery," she noted.