State Grid deal in Pakistan

China's State Grid Corp has signed a deal with Pakistan's Ministry of Water and Power to invest in and build a power transmission line in Pakistan, the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.



Under the deal, State Grid will invest $1.5 billion in the 4,000 megawatt power transmission line, according to Pakistani media. The project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative, which drew $55 billion in the latest round of Chinese investment.





