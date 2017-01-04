More trips during chunyun

The upcoming chunyun, the annual travel rush connected with Lunar New Year, runs this year from January 13 to February 21. During the period, about 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made in China, an increase of 2.2 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Transport
ation said on Wednesday.
Most people will choose railroads and roads, with passenger flows of 12.0 percent and 84.6 percent of the total, respectively, the ministry said. Trips by ship and air will account for 1.4 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.