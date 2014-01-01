Indonesia suspends cooperation with Australian military

Indonesia has suspended military cooperation with Australia after teaching materials deemed offensive to Jakarta were found at an Australian army base, officials said Wednesday, in a fresh flare-up of tensions.



Cooperation including joint exercises and education and exchange programs were put on hold last month after a visiting Indonesian officer raised concerns about the materials, officials from both countries said.



Authorities did not say what exactly caused offense. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported it related to posters of West Papua, an eastern Indonesian province where a low-level insurgency has been simmering for decades.



"Military cooperation with Australian forces has been suspended temporarily due to technical matters," Indonesian military spokesman Wuryanto told AFP without giving details, but added he hoped the problem would "be resolved soon."



Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne said Indonesia had notified Canberra about the suspension, adding in a statement: "Some interaction between the two defense organizations has been postponed until the matter is resolved."



She said it related to "some teaching materials and remarks" at an Australian army language training facility, without giving details.



Indonesian newspaper Kompas said the row erupted after a visiting special forces instructor found teaching materials he deemed disrespectful toward his country's armed forces, as well as materials he thought insulted Indonesia's founding philosophy of "Pancasila."



The ABC reported that the instructor had complained about training posters of West Papua displayed at the Australian Special Forces base in the western city of Perth last November, citing unidentified sources.



Papua's independence movement enjoys support among activists abroad, including in Australia. Indonesia keeps tight control over the area and is sensitive about any perceived attempts by foreign governments or NGOs to intervene.



Payne said the Australian Defence Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, wrote to his Indonesian counterpart, General Gatot Nurmantyo, promising the matter would be addressed.





