Israeli soldier who shot Palestinian guilty of manslaughter

An Israeli soldier who shot dead a wounded Palestinian assailant as he lay on the ground posing no apparent threat was convicted of manslaughter Wednesday after a trial that deeply divided the country.



The soldier, Elor Azaria, had been on trial in a military court since May, with right-wing politicians defending him despite top army brass harshly condemning his actions.



Sentencing is expected at a later date. He faces up to 20 years in prison.



Judge Colonel Maya Heller spent more than two and a half hours reading out the decision, sharply criticizing the arguments of Azaria's lawyers.



On behalf of the three-judge panel, Heller said there was no reason for Azaria to open fire since the Palestinian was posing no threat.



She called Azaria's testimony "evolving and evasive."



Azaria's demeanor drastically changed as the judge read the verdict.



Dressed in a green army uniform, he had entered the courtroom smiling, with family members and supporters applauding him.



But he and his family later looked shaken as the judge spoke, with his mother and father huddling together.



After the verdict, his mother yelled: "You should be ashamed of yourselves."



Azaria was 19 at the time of the killing in March 2016 in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.



In a sign of the tensions surrounding the case, dozens of protesters scuffled with police Wednesday as they gathered outside Israel's military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where the verdict was announced.



They held a sign that read: "People of Israel do not abandon a soldier in the battlefield."



The shooting set off intense political debate, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having earlier called Azaria's father to express his sympathy.





